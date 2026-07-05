Video shows the aftermath after a plane crashed into the East River in **New York City.

Video: At Least 10 Rescued After Plane Crashes Into East River in New York City https://t.co/3wDFF1pcyv pic.twitter.com/zcD4BFeLO9 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 5, 2026

According to the New York Post, at least 10 people were rescued from the aircraft following the crash.

Emergency responders, including marine units and rescue crews, rushed to the scene and launched a large-scale rescue operation.

Authorities have not yet released information on the condition of those rescued or the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected.