Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Northern California

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Northern California on June 24, 2026, according to preliminary seismic data.

The quake occurred at 15:10:41 UTC and had a reported depth of 8.1 kilometers, indicating a relatively shallow event.

Residents across parts of Northern California reported feeling the shaking, though there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

Emergency management officials are assessing the impact of the earthquake, while seismologists continue to monitor the region for possible aftershocks.

Additional information is expected as authorities gather more details about the event.