Bradley Scott Sayer Identified as Gunman in Deadly Chico Library Shooting

Bradley Scott Sayer



Bradley Scott Sayer, 18, has been identified by authorities as the gunman behind the deadly Chico library shooting in Chico.

According to investigators, Sayer opened fire at the Butte County Library, killing two people and injuring another.

Police said the suspect was motivated by a desire to carry out a Columbine-style mass shooting, according to preliminary findings in the investigation.

Law enforcement officials continue to examine the suspect’s background, online activity, and potential motives leading up to the attack.

The shooting has shocked the local community as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.