News

Bradley Scott Sayer Identified as Gunman in Deadly Chico Library Shooting

Published: day واحد ago
Bradley Scott Sayer Identified as Gunman in Deadly Chico Library Shooting
Bradley Scott Sayer

Bradley Scott Sayer, 18, has been identified by authorities as the gunman behind the deadly Chico library shooting in Chico.

Join Cedar News WhatsApp

According to investigators, Sayer opened fire at the Butte County Library, killing two people and injuring another.

Police said the suspect was motivated by a desire to carry out a Columbine-style mass shooting, according to preliminary findings in the investigation.

Law enforcement officials continue to examine the suspect’s background, online activity, and potential motives leading up to the attack.

The shooting has shocked the local community as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

الوسوم
Published: day واحد ago
زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى