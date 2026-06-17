UPDATE: Police are searching for a hospital employee accused of opening fire on two co-workers at a hospital in Wilmington.

Video: Hospital Employee Shoots Two Co-Workers at Delaware Hospital, Suspect at Large https://t.co/HONEOmU82K pic.twitter.com/Gfq9vYXGMQ — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 16, 2026

Authorities said the suspect shot two employees inside the facility before fleeing the scene.

A large law enforcement response has been deployed as officers work to locate the suspect.

The conditions of the victims have not yet been released.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are urging the public to avoid the area and report any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts.