Iranian Missile Intercepted Over Kuwait, Debris Reportedly Damages Base and US Drones

According to Bloomberg, an Iranian Fateh-110 ballistic missile targeting a Kuwaiti air base was intercepted by air defenses. However, falling debris reportedly struck Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, leading to minor injuries among several American personnel.

The report also states that two MQ-9 Reaper drones were seriously damaged in the incident.

Authorities have not yet released an official confirmation of the details, and further assessment of the damage and circumstances is ongoing.