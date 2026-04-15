Fire at Tesla Office in New Orleans Suspected Molotov Attack, ATF Says

A fire at a Tesla sales office in New Orleans is under investigation after authorities say a suspected Molotov cocktail was used to start the blaze.

ATF officials said the device was thrown at the front door of the building early in the morning, igniting the fire.

Emergency crews responded quickly and were able to contain the flames before they spread further.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident as a possible act of arson.