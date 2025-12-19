Statesville plane crash video captures the devastating moment a private jet crashed during landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina, triggering a large fire and emergency response.

Devastating Video Shows Moment of Statesville Plane Crash https://t.co/sCXt0P2Hih pic.twitter.com/rhC6Wgdag1 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 18, 2025

Unconfirmed reports circulating online claim multiple fatalities, including allegations that former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and members of his family were onboard. Authorities have not confirmed the identities or death toll, and officials are urging the public to await verified information.

The FAA and local investigators are examining the cause of the crash as the airport remains closed.