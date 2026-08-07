Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Paterson, Clifton, and Passaic, New Jersey

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Paterson, Clifton, and Passaic, New Jersey, and remains in effect until 6:45 p.m. EDT.

The National Weather Service warns that the storm could produce wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail, creating the potential for downed trees, power outages, and dangerous travel conditions.

The warning covers a heavily populated region with approximately 1.52 million residents, 440 schools, and 21 hospitals. Residents are urged to seek shelter indoors, secure loose outdoor items, and monitor official weather updates until the warning expires.