VIDEO: Footage from Stillwater, Oklahoma, shows the impact of fast-moving wildfires 03/15/2025 Footage from Stillwater, Oklahoma, shows the impact of fast-moving wildfires. A state of emergency has been declared due to the ongoing fire conditions, So heartbroken over the loss of those in Stillwater. pic.twitter.com/8BN0DNSrLY— A Man In A Place With 14 Sticks (@AManInPlace) March 15, 2025
