CEUTA, Spain — Video circulating on social media appears to show groups of migrants entering Spanish territory in the North African enclave of Ceuta amid a surge in border crossings.

Video: Groups of migrants enter Spain as new footage emerges from Ceuta border https://t.co/XcY7M8Ew4o pic.twitter.com/lqJdtlLsCK — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 30, 2026

The footage shows groups of adult men crossing into the enclave. Based on the available video alone, it is not possible to verify the identities, immigration status, or whether women or children were present elsewhere during the broader incident.

The video comes as Spanish authorities have stepped up security measures in Ceuta following a series of migrant crossings. Officials continue to monitor the situation and have deployed additional resources to reinforce border security.