America 250 commemorative passport available beginning August 8

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of State has announced that Americans will be able to apply for a limited-edition America 250 commemorative passport beginning August 8, as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

A total of 250,000 commemorative passports will be issued nationwide through participating passport agencies. The special design features imagery honoring the nation’s founding and the America 250 celebration.

The commemorative passport is being released as part of the broader Freedom 250 initiative commemorating the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence in 2026. Availability is limited, and eligible applicants may request the commemorative design when applying for a new passport at participating passport agencies starting August 8.