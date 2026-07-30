Flood Advisory issued for Indian River County as heavy rain continues

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of Indian River County and will remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. EDT as heavy rainfall continues across the area.

Forecasters said between 2 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches expected through the afternoon.

Residents are urged to use caution, avoid driving through flooded roadways, and remain alert for rapidly changing weather conditions as localized flooding is possible in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.