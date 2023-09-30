News

Gunfire exchanged during robbery at River North gas station

By moon
No one was injured when gunfire was exchanged during a robbery Saturday morning at a gas station in River North, according to police.

A 48-year-old man was at the station about 10:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North Wells Street when someone in a gray car parked next to him. A person got out, went into the man’s car and stole property, Chicago police said.

The man confronted the suspect and gunfire was exchanged, but no one was shot, police said. It wasn’t clear who shot first.

The suspect got back into the gray car and a driver fled the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported as of Saturday afternoon.

