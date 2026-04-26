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Watch: Agent Seen Down After Shooting at WHCA Dinner in DC
Watch as video captures an agent down on the floor following a shooting at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
The footage shows the immediate aftermath as security and emergency personnel respond.
Authorities have confirmed the incident occurred near the screening area, prompting a rapid law enforcement response.
Officials said protectees are safe, and a suspect is in custody.
The situation remains under investigation as more details continue to emerge.