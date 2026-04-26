Watch as video captures an agent down on the floor following a shooting at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Watch: Agent Seen Down After Shooting at WHCA Dinner in DC https://t.co/dJwfFw8oPg pic.twitter.com/8GPC0xLvmx — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 26, 2026

The footage shows the immediate aftermath as security and emergency personnel respond.

Authorities have confirmed the incident occurred near the screening area, prompting a rapid law enforcement response.

Officials said protectees are safe, and a suspect is in custody.

The situation remains under investigation as more details continue to emerge.