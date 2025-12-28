A shelter-in-place order has been issued following a gas line explosion near the Interstate 5 Freeway in Castaic, California, authorities said.

Video: Shelter-in-Place Issued After Gas Line Explosion Near I-5 in Castaic, California https://t.co/sJTDFzdZGC pic.twitter.com/3b9wr2G45k — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 28, 2025

Emergency crews are on scene responding to the incident as officials work to secure the area. Residents nearby have been urged to remain indoors and avoid the vicinity while responders address potential hazards.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and the cause of the explosion has not yet been confirmed. The situation remains developing.