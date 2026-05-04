Video: Several injured after car drives into crowd in Leipzig; driver arrested, police say

Authorities in Leipzig, Germany, report that several people were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd in the city on Monday.

Police said the driver fled the scene immediately after the incident but was later arrested. Emergency services rushed to the location, provided first aid, and transported the injured to nearby hospitals.

Several injured after car drives into crowd in Leipzig; driver arrested, police say pic.twitter.com/xXX9jrGnmO — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 4, 2026



Officials have not yet released details on the condition of the victims or the possible motive behind the incident. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding what happened.