Video: Deadly Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Liuyang Leaves 3 Dead, 25 Injured

At least three people were killed and 25 others injured following a powerful explosion at a fireworks factory in Liuyang, a region widely known for its fireworks production.

Local authorities in China reported that emergency crews rushed to the scene, treating the wounded and working to contain the aftermath of the blast. The cause of the explosion has not yet been officially confirmed, though investigations are underway.

Deadly Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Liuyang Leaves 3 Dead, 25 Injured pic.twitter.com/l5QNfsVWmq — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 4, 2026



Such incidents have raised ongoing concerns about industrial safety standards in the country’s fireworks manufacturing sector.