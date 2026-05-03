Three Dead After Illness Outbreak on MV Hondius Cruise Ship

Three passengers have died following a respiratory illness outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, which was traveling from Argentina toward Cape Verde.

Health officials said the illness is believed to be linked to hantavirus, a rare infection typically spread by rodents.

Multiple passengers fell ill during the voyage, with some requiring evacuation for medical treatment.

The World Health Organization confirmed it is aware of the situation and is investigating several suspected cases.

The outbreak remains under review as authorities work to determine the full scope and cause.