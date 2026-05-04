Video: Small plane crashes into building in Belo Horizonte, Brazil; multiple injured

A small aircraft carrying four people crashed into a building on Monday in Belo Horizonte, southeastern Brazil, according to local fire officials.

Small plane crashes into building in Belo Horizonte, Brazil; multiple injured pic.twitter.com/SyFiDtl0Z1 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 4, 2026



Emergency services said the pilot became trapped in the wreckage, while the three passengers were seriously injured and rushed to hospital. Firefighters and rescue teams quickly secured the area and began recovery operations.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the crash, and investigations are ongoing.