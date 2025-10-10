🔥 Massive Tennessee Explosives Plant Explosion Near Bucksnort

A Tennessee explosives plant explosion has left at least 19 people unaccounted for after a devastating blast ripped through a manufacturing facility near Bucksnort, local officials confirmed.

The explosion occurred Thursday morning, shaking homes miles away and sending a thick column of black smoke into the sky. Authorities say emergency crews and rescue teams are searching through debris to locate missing workers.

A video from the scene shows intense flames and emergency vehicles surrounding the site, as firefighters work tirelessly to contain the blaze.

🚒 Rescue Efforts Underway After Factory Blast

According to WKRN News 2, the blast happened at a commercial explosives manufacturing site that supplies industrial and mining materials. The Hickman County Emergency Management Agency confirmed that search and rescue operations are still active, with assistance from local fire departments and federal investigators.

Nearby residents reported hearing a massive boom followed by shockwaves that rattled windows and set off car alarms. “It felt like an earthquake,” said one witness.

⚠️ Cause of the Explosion Under Investigation

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the factory explosion, but early reports suggest it may have originated in a storage area containing volatile materials. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the ATF are expected to join the inquiry.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid the area while safety assessments continue.

🎥 Watch: Breaking News Video from the Scene

Tennessee Explosives Plant Explosion: 19 Missing After Massive Blast Near Bucksnort [Video] https://t.co/wFKSLqUUZH pic.twitter.com/RsayKHR6bJ — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 10, 2025

A breaking news video shared by local outlets captures the aftermath of the Tennessee explosives plant explosion, showing emergency response teams working amid heavy smoke and debris.

👉 Watch the full video below for live updates from Bucksnort, Tennessee.

🧾 Summary

The Tennessee explosives plant explosion near Bucksnort has sparked a massive emergency response as authorities continue to search for 19 missing individuals. Investigations are underway to determine what triggered the deadly blast.

This is a developing story. Updates and official statements will follow as new information emerges.