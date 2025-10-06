Piggatan Bridge Collapse Cagayan: Trucks Trapped as Bridge Gives Way

A Piggatan Bridge collapse Cagayan incident shocked residents on Monday afternoon, October 6, when several ten-wheeler trucks were caught on the bridge as it suddenly gave way in Alcala, Cagayan province.

Piggatan Bridge Collapse in Cagayan: Several Trucks Fall as Bridge Gives Way https://t.co/3psgunaaqn pic.twitter.com/vDx98aW1nS — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 6, 2025

The Cagayan Provincial Information Office confirmed the incident, stating that local disaster response units and engineers immediately rushed to the scene. A circulating video of the Piggatan Bridge collapse shows portions of the structure submerged in water as trucks remained stranded on the broken span.

Authorities Investigating the Cause of the Collapse

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Alcala and the Cagayan government have launched a thorough investigation to determine what caused the Piggatan Bridge collapse in Cagayan.

Officials are also checking whether any motorists or passengers were injured.

The bridge, a major link for motorists in the province, remains off-limits to all vehicles while engineers assess the damage and structural stability.

Cagayan Officials Call for Infrastructure Safety Review

Local authorities emphasized the need for bridge maintenance and infrastructure safety checks following the Piggatan Bridge collapse Cagayan.

Residents have raised concerns about aging bridges in the region, urging the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to conduct immediate inspections to prevent similar incidents.

Public Reaction and Viral Footage

The video of the Piggatan Bridge collapse Cagayan has gone viral across social media platforms, drawing national attention.

Netizens expressed shock and demanded accountability from infrastructure officials, while others praised the quick response of the MDRRMO Alcala and emergency personnel.

Developing Story

Authorities continue to monitor the site, and updates are expected as the Cagayan bridge collapse investigation progresses.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes until the bridge is deemed safe for passage.