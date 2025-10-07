Iris Stalzer Stabbing Update: Police Arrest Mayor’s 15-Year-Old Adopted Son in Herdecke

Herdecke, Germany — Authorities have arrested the 15-year-old adopted son of SPD Mayor Iris Stalzer in connection with the shocking stabbing attack that left the mayor critically injured earlier this week. Police confirmed the arrest took place Tuesday afternoon following an intensive investigation near the mayor’s home in the Herrentisch district of Herdecke.

Teen Arrested After Contradictory Statement

According to local reports, the teenager was initially treated as a witness after claiming that “several men” had attacked his mother late Monday night. However, investigators later identified inconsistencies in his account.

After further questioning, the boy was taken into custody, handcuffed, and placed in a forensic suit before being escorted into a patrol car.

Authorities have not yet disclosed specific evidence leading to the arrest, nor have they confirmed whether the 15-year-old will be charged as a suspect or held for further questioning. The North Rhine-Westphalia Prosecutor’s Office and Herdecke Police both declined to comment, citing privacy laws that protect minors.

Mayor Stalzer Remains in Critical Condition

Emergency responders discovered Mayor Iris Stalzer outside her residence late Monday with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition, according to medical staff.

Security around the hospital has been significantly increased, and officials say the mayor is receiving round-the-clock care.

Community Shocked by Arrest

The arrest has deeply shaken the Herdecke community, where Mayor Stalzer is widely respected for her open-door leadership style and dedication to local issues.

Messages of support have poured in across social media, with residents, SPD colleagues, and national politicians expressing concern and wishing her a full recovery.

Local leaders have urged the public to refrain from speculation until official statements are released, emphasizing the sensitivity of the case due to the suspect’s age.

Investigation Ongoing

Police investigators are now working to reconstruct the timeline leading up to the stabbing. Forensic teams continue to analyze evidence from the scene, including surveillance footage and DNA samples.

Authorities said all possible motives remain under investigation and that updates will be shared once confirmed.

The Herdecke Police Department has appealed for calm, asking residents to avoid spreading unverified information on social media. Officials continue to stress that the investigation is active and that public cooperation is crucial.