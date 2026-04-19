A shooting near the University of Iowa left five people injured after gunfire erupted following a large fight early Sunday morning.

Five Injured in Overnight Shooting Near University of Iowa https://t.co/kBiaupmUU1 pic.twitter.com/KPuEUNt4Zd — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 19, 2026

Police were called to the area near East College Street shortly before 2 a.m., where officers reported hearing shots as they arrived.

Authorities confirmed that five victims were identified, with one in critical condition and the others listed as stable.

Investigators are now working to determine what led to the shooting and are seeking to speak with persons of interest.

The situation remains under investigation as officials gather more details.