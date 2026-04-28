James Comey indicted again by Trump Justice Department in escalating legal battle

In a dramatic and highly charged development, former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey has reportedly been indicted for a second time by the Justice Department under Donald Trump, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by CNN.

Details of the new indictment remain limited, but the move signals a deepening legal confrontation between Trump-era authorities and one of the most prominent figures from past federal investigations. Comey, who led the FBI during pivotal moments in U.S. political history, has long been a controversial figure, particularly following his role in investigations involving Trump.

The reported indictment is expected to intensify political tensions in United States, with critics raising concerns over the potential politicization of the justice system, while supporters argue it reflects accountability at the highest levels.

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