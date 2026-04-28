FCC moves to fast-track Disney station licenses after Kimmel remark

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is expected to issue an order directing Disney’s eight owned-and-operated television stations to submit their broadcast license renewal applications ahead of schedule, according to a source cited by nbc new..

The move is being described by the source as “unprecedented” and is reportedly linked to comments made by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on ABC, in which he referred to First Lady Melania Trump as an “expectant widow” during a recent broadcast.

The development has raised attention over potential regulatory pressure on broadcasters in relation to on-air political commentary.

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