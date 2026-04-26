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First Image Released of Suspect in Custody After WHCA Dinner Shooting
The first image of the suspect in custody following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. has emerged.
Authorities confirmed that the individual was taken into custody after the incident near the screening area.
Law enforcement quickly secured the scene and ensured the safety of attendees.
Officials have not yet released the suspect’s identity or further details.
The investigation remains ongoing as more information is expected.