Delta Flight 5087 Slides Off Runway at Des Moines Airport, All Passengers Evacuated Safely

A Delta Airlines flight, Delta 5087, slid off the runway at Des Moines International Airport on [insert date]. Airport authorities confirmed that the aircraft was safely evacuated, and fortunately, no injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

Emergency response teams quickly secured the area and assisted passengers in leaving the plane. Airport operations experienced minor delays as crews worked to inspect and clear the runway.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airport safety officials. Delta Airlines has stated that they are cooperating fully with authorities and are providing support to affected passengers.

