Video shows a powerful tornado tearing through Huanggang, causing widespread destruction and significant structural damage.

Video: Multiple Fatalities Feared After Large Tornado Strikes Huanggang, China https://t.co/7IZjCJNfza pic.twitter.com/XLRp4Pzc9L — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 6, 2026

Initial reports indicate that multiple fatalities are feared, though authorities have not yet released an official casualty toll.

Emergency responders have been deployed to search damaged buildings, assist survivors, and assess the extent of the destruction.

The full scale of the damage remains unclear as rescue operations continue.