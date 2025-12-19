Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente, a 48-year-old Portuguese national, has been identified by police as the suspect in the Brown University shooting, which investigators are also examining for possible links to the killing of an MIT professor, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials said Neves-Valente became the focus of a multi-state manhunt following the Brown University attack. Investigators later located a vehicle believed to be associated with the suspect abandoned in Salem, New Hampshire, near a storage facility.

Federal, state, and local agencies — including the FBI and ATF — converged on the area as part of an intensive search operation that prompted public safety alerts in nearby communities, including Methuen, Massachusetts.

Officials said Neves-Valente was later found deceased inside the storage facility. Authorities emphasized there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the investigation remains active as detectives work to establish a full timeline and determine any connection between the two cases.