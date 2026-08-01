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Lightning strike kills six family members, including four children, in Uganda
MARACHA, Uganda — Six members of the same family, including four children, were killed after lightning struck their home during a powerful storm in Maracha District, northwestern Uganda, police said Saturday.
Authorities said the lightning strike sparked a fire that engulfed the house, trapping the family while they were asleep.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident as local officials assess the damage and support those affected by the tragedy.