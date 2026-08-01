U.S. Embassy in Jordan urges Americans to consider leaving Middle East amid rising tensions

AMMAN, Jordan — The U.S. Embassy in Jordan has issued a security alert advising U.S. citizens currently in the Middle East to consider leaving the region, or be prepared to depart if the security situation deteriorates further.

The embassy warned that heightened tensions have created a complex security environment with the potential for rapid and unforeseen escalation. Americans were also advised to expect possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and other travel disruptions as several airlines have delayed or suspended services.

The embassy urged U.S. citizens to closely monitor the status of their flights and remain prepared to leave the region should conditions worsen.