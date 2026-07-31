Finland backs Italy’s call to suspend Spain from Schengen over Ceuta migration crisis

HELSINKI, Finland — Finland has backed Italy’s call to suspend Spain from the Schengen Area over the escalating migration crisis in Ceuta, according to comments by a Finnish minister.

The statement comes as European governments continue debating how to respond to the growing number of migrants attempting to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco. Italy has argued that the situation requires stronger measures to protect the European Union’s external borders.

No formal decision has been taken by the European Union to suspend Spain from the Schengen zone. Any change to a member state’s Schengen status would require action under EU procedures and agreement among member states.