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Morocco police arrest around 30 people during clashes near Ceuta – AFP
RABAT, Morocco — Moroccan police arrested around 30 people following clashes near the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, according to AFP.
The arrests came after disturbances erupted in the area as authorities responded to attempts linked to irregular migration toward the Spanish territory. Security forces moved to disperse crowds and restore order.
No immediate details were released on injuries or the specific charges the detainees may face. The situation remains under investigation.