N12: Israel raises nationwide security alert amid reports of possible attack on Iran

JERUSALEM — Israel has raised its security alert level nationwide as tensions with Iran continue to escalate, according to N12 News.

An Israeli source told the outlet that “tensions are at their peak” and that the situation is “on the verge of an explosion.” The source added that Israeli officials believe U.S. President Donald Trump is closer than ever to authorizing a significant military strike on Iran, although no final decision has been made.

According to the report, Israeli officials are also uncertain about the potential scope of any operation and whether Trump would involve Israel from the initial stage of a possible attack.

Neither the U.S. nor Israeli governments have officially confirmed the reported assessments.