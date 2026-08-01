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Iraq receives Syrian warning over potential cross-border attacks, Al Hadath reports
BAGHDAD — Syrian officials have reportedly delivered a direct warning to Iraq, saying that any attack launched from Iraqi territory against Syria will not go unanswered, according to Iraqi political sources cited by Al Hadath.
The sources said Damascus contacted Iraqi officials directly to convey the message amid heightened regional tensions.
No official statement has yet been issued by the Syrian or Iraqi governments regarding the reported warning.