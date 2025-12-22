BREAKING: DHS to Offer $3,000 for Voluntary Self-Deportation by 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will offer $3,000 to undocumented immigrants who voluntarily self-deport by 2026, according to a report by USA TODAY.

The program is aimed at encouraging voluntary departures as part of broader immigration enforcement and border management efforts. Officials say the incentive would be provided to individuals who agree to leave the United States on their own and comply with program requirements.

DHS has not yet released full details on eligibility, implementation, or how payments would be administered.