Oscar-Winning Irish Actress Brenda Fricker Dies at 81

Brenda Fricker, the acclaimed Irish actress who won an Academy Award for her performance in My Left Foot and became beloved by audiences worldwide as the Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, has died at the age of 81. Her agent confirmed her death on Friday.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, Fricker enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades across film, television, and theater. She made history in 1990 by becoming the first Irish actress to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Bridget Fagan Brown in My Left Foot, starring alongside Daniel Day-Lewis.

Fricker later won the hearts of millions with her memorable role as the compassionate Pigeon Lady in the 1992 holiday classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. She also appeared in films including The Field, A Time to Kill, Angels in the Outfield, So I Married an Axe Murderer, and Veronica Guerin.

Tributes have begun pouring in from across the entertainment industry, celebrating Fricker’s remarkable talent and enduring legacy. Her agent described her as a one-of-a-kind performer whose work touched generations of film and television audiences.