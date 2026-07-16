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Two sheriff’s deputies were shot during an incident in Ruskin, Florida, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Video: 2 Deputies Shot in Ruskin, Florida; Suspect Also Shot https://t.co/FrolZUfmWE pic.twitter.com/SWdO5OU513 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 16, 2026

Authorities said the suspect was also shot during the encounter and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The conditions of the two deputies have not yet been released.

Law enforcement officers responded to the scene, which remains active as investigators work to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. Officials have not identified the suspect or the injured deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said additional details will be released as the investigation progresses.