Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Mexico; Tsunami Warning Issued

A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck near Puerto Madero on Mexico’s Pacific coast on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of approximately 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), increasing the potential for strong ground shaking.

Mexican authorities issued a tsunami warning for portions of the country’s Pacific coastline following the earthquake, urging residents in affected coastal areas to follow official guidance and remain alert for possible hazardous sea conditions.

Officials also warned that areas near the epicenter in southern Mexico and parts of western Guatemala could experience severe shaking. Emergency response teams are assessing the impact, and there were no immediate confirmed reports of casualties or widespread damage at the time of publication.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and are expected to provide updates as more information becomes available.