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The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating after shots were fired at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) administration building in Phoenix, Arizona.

FBI Investigating Shots Fired at ICE Administration Building in Phoenix https://t.co/0Dyr3wzhe4 pic.twitter.com/msTbOyPlXI — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 16, 2026

Authorities said no injuries were reported in the incident. Details about the suspect or suspects have not been released, and it remains unclear what prompted the shooting.

Federal investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials have not announced any arrests or whether the shooting caused damage to the facility.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information is expected as authorities continue gathering evidence.