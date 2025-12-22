BREAKING: Amazon Web Services Experiencing Possible Outage

Amazon Web Services (AWS) may be experiencing service disruptions, according to reports on Downdetector, which is tracking a spike in user complaints.

Users reported issues accessing AWS-powered services, raising concerns about potential impacts on websites and online applications that rely on Amazon’s cloud infrastructure. Downdetector noted possible problems, though AWS has not yet issued an official statement.

AWS provides critical services including Amazon S3 cloud storage and EC2 computing, which support thousands of companies worldwide. The situation remains developing.