At least 23 injured in campground shooting in Edmond, Oklahoma

Police in Edmond, Oklahoma say at least 23 people were injured in a shooting at a local campground late Sunday night. Authorities report that emergency services responded quickly to multiple distress calls, and victims were transported to nearby hospitals.

Law enforcement has secured the area and launched a full investigation into the incident. The suspect’s identity and motive have not yet been released, and officials are urging the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

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