Yellow Thunderstorm Warning Issued Across Northern Ireland With Flash Flooding Risk

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued across Northern Ireland, with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected to bring possible disruption to travel and infrastructure.

The Met Office says a warm and very humid day could trigger scattered intense storms, with 10–20 mm of rain possible in less than an hour and isolated areas potentially receiving 20–30 mm in under an hour.

The main hazards include flash flooding, lightning, hail and strong gusty winds. Some roads could become difficult or temporarily impassable, while train and bus services may face delays or cancellations where flooding or lightning strikes occur.

There is also a small risk of rapid flooding of homes and businesses, power outages and communities becoming temporarily cut off by flooded roads. Fast-flowing or deep floodwater could pose a danger to life in isolated locations.

The warning covers County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone. By evening, showers and thunderstorms could merge into longer spells of rain, particularly across western areas.