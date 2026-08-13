Lech Poznań Flight Holds Near Bergen as Fog Disrupts Approach to Faroe Islands

A flight carrying Lech Poznań to the Faroe Islands is currently holding near Bergen, Norway, as foggy conditions affect Vágar Airport.

The aircraft, operating as MLM712 from Poznań to Vágar, was shown circling off Norway’s west coast while awaiting improved conditions or further instructions.

Dense fog can significantly reduce visibility at Vágar, where mountainous terrain already makes approaches more challenging.

The flight had not yet continued toward the Faroe Islands at the time of the latest tracking update.