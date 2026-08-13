SAS Flight SK4224 Returns to Stockholm Arlanda After Squawking 7700 Emergency

SAS flight SK4224 returned to Stockholm Arlanda Airport after transmitting squawk code 7700, the international transponder code used to indicate a general emergency.

The flight, operated by an ATR 72-600, had departed Stockholm for Vaasa, Finland, before turning back toward Arlanda.

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft circling north of Stockholm before returning to the airport.

The exact nature of the emergency was not immediately clear, and no official information was available on whether passengers or crew were affected.