Tornado Warning Issued for Pike County, Indiana Until 4:45 PM EDT

A Tornado Warning is in effect for parts of Pike County, Indiana, until 4:45 p.m. EDT Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado is radar indicated, meaning rotation capable of producing a tornado has been detected. Half-dollar-size hail is also possible with the storm.

The warning area includes communities near Coe, Enos Corner and Spurgeon, with approximately 1,149 people potentially exposed.

Residents in the warned area should take shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.