Tornado Warning Issued for Knox County, Indiana Until 4:30 PM EDT

A Tornado Warning has been issued for part of Knox County, Indiana, until 4:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The threat is radar indicated, meaning meteorologists detected rotation within the storm capable of producing a tornado. Quarter-size hail is also possible.

The warned area includes locations near Monroe City, with roughly 524 people potentially exposed.

Anyone in the warning area should take shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.