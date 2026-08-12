Tornado Warning Issued for Knox County, Indiana Until 4:30 PM EDT

A Tornado Warning is in effect for parts of Knox County, Indiana, until 4:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado threat is radar indicated, meaning rotation capable of producing a tornado has been detected by weather radar. Quarter-size hail is also possible.

The warning area includes locations near Monroe City and Petersburg, with about 524 people potentially exposed.

Residents within the warned area should take shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or a small interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.