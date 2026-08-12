UPDATE: 2 Students Injured in Shooting at Warner Robins High School in Georgia

At least two students were injured in a shooting at Warner Robins High School in Georgia on Wednesday, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Both students were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. No other injuries have been reported.

A suspect is in custody, while the school was placed under a Code Red lockdown with students and staff secured inside classrooms as law enforcement responded.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

I can monitor this shooting and alert you if authorities identify the suspect or announce major new details.