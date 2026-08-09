U.S. Embassy Warns of Aircraft in Distress Near Chabelley Airbase in Djibouti

The U.S. Embassy in Djibouti has issued an alert after receiving reports of an aircraft in distress in Djiboutian airspace, warning people to stay away from the area surrounding Chabelley Airbase.

The embassy said it is currently tracking the situation and urged the public to avoid the Chabelley Airbase area until further notice.

No details have yet been released regarding the type of aircraft, the nature of the emergency, or the number of people aboard.

Chabelley Airbase is located southwest of Djibouti City and is used for military aviation operations. Further information is expected as authorities assess the developing situation.